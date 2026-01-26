NPFL: Abia Govt. Appoints Emmanuel Deutsch As New Enyimba Head Coach

Emmanuel Deutsch, a Cameroon-born tactician, has been named the new Head Coach of Enyimba International FC, Completesports.com reports.

The appointment comes just weeks after Enyimba announced Deji Ayeni as the replacement for Stanley Eguma, in the capacity of Technical Adviser.

Efforts to reach officials of the Aba-based club for confirmation of the latest development proved abortive on Monday morning.

Deutsch has previously held similar positions at Abia Warriors and Solution FC, among other clubs, before his latest appointment by the struggling People’s Elephant.

Deutsch Appointment Approved By Abia State Government

The Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, approved the appointment of Coach Deutsch Detchoua Gustave Emmanuel as the new Head Coach of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Prince Okey Kanu, Abia State Commissioner for Information, which is in the possession of Completesports.com.

The statement highlighted Enyimba’s achievements at both domestic and continental levels but regretted that the club, despite its iconic status, is currently struggling in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Enyimba Struggles Prompt Strategic Technical Reset

“In recent times, the club has experienced a decline from its traditional standards of excellence,” the statement read.

“The administration of Governor Alex Otti is determined to restore Enyimba’s pride of place as a dominant force in Nigerian and African football, while also repositioning the club for professionalism, sustainability, and strong corporate governance.”

Enyimba Bank On Deutsch’s Experience For Revival

“The appointment of Coach Deutsch Detchoua Gustave Emmanuel is part of the strategic efforts to reinvigorate the technical direction of the club, strengthen its competitive edge, and lay a solid foundation for long-term success,” the statement added.

Deutsch is an experienced tactician who holds CAF A, B and C coaching licences. He has worked as both Technical Adviser and Head Coach with several clubs in Nigeria and Cameroon, delivering impressive results.

Enyimba New Coach Brings Award-Winning Pedigree

His track record includes several recognitions, notably the Nigeria National League (NNL) Best Coach Award in 2025.

“Governor Otti expresses confidence that the wealth of experience, technical competence, and professional discipline of Coach Deutsch will contribute significantly to the rebuilding process of Enyimba International Football Club and return the club to its rightful position as a powerhouse in Nigerian and African football,” the statement dated 25 January 2026 concluded.

By Sab Osuji



