NPFL: Enyimba New Coach Ayeni Laments Missed Chances In Home Draw With 10-Man Barau

Enyimba’s new Head Coach, Deji Ayeni, has voiced his sadness and frustration after 10-man Barau FC held out strongly to snatch a point at Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, in a NPFL 2025/2026 Matchday 21 fixture on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Ayeni’s first home match in charge of the People’s Elephant after replacing Stanley Eguma at the nine-time NPFL champions.

“I feel so bad because I believe there are three things about football — to win, draw or lose — but the rationale behind the result is the key reason for the sad expression,” Ayeni began.

“But we have played the game and we can’t reverse it, so we will go back and start thinking about how to fine-tune those things that went wrong. Honestly, the team needs strong psychology to get them back to a winning mentality, and we will work on that ahead of our next game.”

Ayeni Explains Anxiety And Missed Chances

Enyimba increased the pressure on the NPFL newcomers after Barau FC were reduced to 10 men, but nothing tangible came from their sustained efforts.

Ayeni offered reasons for Enyimba’s inability to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

“The boys were nervous because they were eager to win the game,” Ayeni explained.

“The substitutions we made brought positives. We sustained pressure and created chances, but that anxiety in front of goal affected us.

“And there were some calls that didn’t go in our favour, which I don’t really like talking about.”

Ayeni Remains Optimistic Despite Setback

Despite the setback, Ayeni struck an optimistic tone, backing his players to rediscover their edge as the season progresses.

“I am a very positive-minded person. I don’t believe in stagnation; I believe in progression. There is a pendulum to every situation.

“When you are working so hard and not getting the desired results, you look inwards to find what caused it. I will go deep to fish out the solution. With 17 games to go, I am convinced we can work on the issues and get it right.

“We have won games with these same players and we are still fortifying the team.”

Enyimba Set For Double Away Test

Enyimba will face a double away fixture next, first against Niger Tornadoes in Minna on Wednesday, before a weekend clash with Nasarawa United in Lafia.

By Sab Osuji



