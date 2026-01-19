Troost-Ekong Set To Join Qatari Club Al Ahli

William Troost-Ekong is on the verge of sealing a move to Qatari outfit Al Ahli SC, reports Completesports.com.

The former Super Eagles captain will join Al Ahli SC from Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Kholood.

Popular transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano announced Troost-Ekong’s imminent departure on the social media on Monday.

“Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong is signing in Qatar for Al Ahli SC from Saudi club Al Kholood,” Romano wrote on X.

The experienced centre-back moved to Al Kholood from Greek club, PAOK in August 2024.

The 32-year-old made 45 league appearances for Al Kholood, scoring two goals.

His last appearance for Des Buckingham’s side was against Al Ittihad on January 9.

By Adeboye Amosu



