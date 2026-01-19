Super Eagles Climb To 26th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved to 26th position in the latest ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, on Monday,reports Completesports.com.

The new ranking is on the back of Nigeria’s splendid run at the just concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations where they placed third.

The three-time African champions were previously ranked 38th in the world.

Éric Chelle’s side also moved to third position in Africa behind Morocco (eight), and Senegal (12th).

The Desert Foxes of Algeria, and Pharaohs of Egypt complete the top five teams on the continent.

The Super Eagles won six and lost one of their seven games at the AFCON 2025 finals.

Spain maintained top position on the ranking, with world champions Argentina retaining second spot.

France are third, followed by England in fourth and Brazil in fifth.

The next FIFA world ranking will be released on April 1, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



