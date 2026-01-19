Premier League Club Line Up Move For Onyedika

Premier League club Aston Villa are interested in Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, reports Completesports.com.
According to transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri, Aston Villa have made a move for Onyedika following injury to Boubacar Camara.
Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray are are also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.
Read Also:Besiktas Provide Injury Update On Ndidi
The Yellow and Reds are said to have agreed personal terms with the defensive midfielder.
They have also offered him a four-and-half-year contract.
Onyedika was part of the Super Eagles side that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 24-year-old scored twice in Nigeria’s last group game against Uganda, and was also named Man of the Match.
What do this clubs see in this guy. Against morrocco he was horrible