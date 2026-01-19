Besiktas Provide Injury Update On Ndidi

Besiktas have confirmed Wilfred Ndidi sustained a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s quarter-final encounter against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndidi was replaced in the 70th minute of the game.

The 29-year-old returned to Turkey on Sunday following the Super Eagles’ third-place victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt on Saturday.

The Turkish Super Lig giants announced that he has started treatment on the injury.

The Eagles however failed to reveal how long Ndidi will be sidelined by the injury.

“Our player Wilfred Ndidi, who was unable to continue playing in the 70th minute of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Algeria due to pain in his left hamstring, has been diagnosed with a strain and bleeding in his biceps femoris muscle following an MRI performed by the Nigerian national team’s medical staff,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Wilfred Ndidi’s treatment process has begun.”

By Adeboye Amosu



