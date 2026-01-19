Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: I’m So Proud Of The Boys –Dessers Hails Super Eagles’ Bronze Medal Feat

    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Cyriel Dessers has praised his Super Eagles teammates after they ended their campaign at this year’s AFCON with a bronze medal.

    The Super Eagles defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties after 90 minutes ended goalless in Saturday’s third-place playoff.

    Stanley Nwabali was the hero as he stopped Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush’s efforts.

    It was a record-extending ninth bronze medal for the Super Eagles at the AFCON.

    However, Dessers played no part in the feat as he suffered a thigh injury and he had to fly back to his club.

    The former Rangers star returned to Morocco to be with the team ahead of the third-place match.

    When asked in the mixed zone about his firness after returning to the group Dessers replied: “I’m in rehab now.”

    He also explained why it was important for him to be with the squad despite not being available for selection.

    “I traveled here for for this game and I’m so proud of the boys what they did today and in the whole tournament, they deserve to take something and I’m happy they did.”


