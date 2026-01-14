NPFL: Shooting Stars Thrash Enyimba; Warri Wolves, Pillars, Insurance Win Away

Shooting Stars thrashed Enyimba 3-0 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, encounter in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Lucky Emmanuel opened scoring for Shooting Stars on 17 minutes.

The hosts scored two more goals in the second half through Sodiq Ibrahim, and Qamar Adegoke.

Leaders Rivers United held eight-time champions Rangers to a 0-0 draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors and Plateau United battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Saka Gafar gave the visitors the lead after eight minutes, while Emeka Obioma equalised for Abia Warriors in the 28th minute.

Kano Pillars continued their fight against relegation with a 1-0 win at Nasarawa United.

The Sai Masu Gida got the decisive goal through Chiedozie Okorie.

Warri Wolves also recorded an away win, scraping past Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Bauchi courtesy of Ezekiel Oroh’s 59th minute strike.

Bendel Insurance defeated Kwara United 1-0 in Ilorin.

Emmanuel Akpan netted the winning goal for the away team eight minutes before the break.

Champions Remo Stars beat Ikorodu City 1-0 in the South West derby.

The Sky Blue Stars got the decisive goal through Haruna Hadi.

Full Results

Barau 2-1 Tornadoes

3SC 3-0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-0 Ikorodu City

Abia Warriors 1-1 Plateau Utd

Rangers 0-0 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 0-1 Bendel Insurance

Wikki 0-1 Wolves

Nasarawa Utd 0-1 Kano Pillars

El-Kanemi 1-0 Bayelsa Utd



