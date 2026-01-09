NPFL: Plateau United Appoint Ogunbote New Technical Adviser

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Plateau United have appointed Gbenga Ogunbote as their acting technical adviser, reports Completesports.com.

Ogunbote will be in charge of the team until the end of the season, according to the Jos club.

Plateau United have struggled under young gaffer Shola Aiyegun this season.

Read Also:NPFL: Kun Khalifat Part Ways With Osigwe, Recall Uzoho

Ogunbote is one of the most experienced coaches in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

He has previously managed Sunshine Stars, Lobi Stars, Rangers, Enyimba and Shooting Stars.

Plateau United managed 19 points from 19 games in the first half of the campaign.

The former champions currently 19 points on the NPFL table.



