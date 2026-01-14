AFCON 2025: Troost-Ekong Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Morocco

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has charged the team to go all out for a win against Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

Nigeria and hosts Morocco will battle for a place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat tonight.

Troost-Ekong stated that the Super Eagles will win the trophy should they scale through the semi-final hurdle.

“I am more than proud to have been a part of this team and what you guys are achieving is just giving me so much energy,” the experienced defender said in a video clip posted on the official Super Eagles X account.

“It’s been game after game getting better and better.

“If you guys continue doing what you have been doing, you will win this game.

“Coach, your diamond in midfield and rotation is working now.

“If you win this game against Morocco, you will lift the trophy.

“Stick together, fight for each other, enjoy the moment and at the end of the day, you can look in the mirror and say I did my absolute best.”



