AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Vs Morocco Will Be Tough Battle –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Okoduwa has predicted that the Super Eagles will face a tough battle against Morocco in tonight’s semi-final clash of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The high-flying Super Eagles of Nigeria, parading the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman among other game-changers, will face their biggest test yet in the tournament against the host nation.



With 14 goals to their name, the West African giants have bulldozed their way into the last four of the competition and will be targeting another appearance in the final after they lost the 2023 edition to Côte d’Ivoire.

In a chat with Footy Africa, Okoduwa advised the players to maintain the same intensity they showed against Algeria.



“It will be very tough against Morocco because they are the hosts and have also played well in this competition. Facing them in front of their fans will not be easy.



“But I believe our boys can do it because they have been improving with every game. If they maintain the same intensity they showed against Algeria, they will be fine.



“In fact, if they can perform even better than the last game, it will be a very interesting watch. I am rooting for them and I hope they make us proud.”



