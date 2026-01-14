AFCON 2025: We Just Want To Go Out There And Have Fun Against Morocco –Super Eagles Defender, Ogbu

Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has said they will go into today’s (Wednesday) semi-final clash with AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco to have fun.

The Super Eagles will continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title when they take on Morocco inside the 69,500 capacity Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

Both teams will go into the last four contest unbeaten (Morocco with four wins, one draw, Super Eagles with five straight wins).

This is the second time the Super Eagles and Morocco will meet in the semi-finals of the AFCON.

The first time both teams clashed at this stage was in 1980 in Nigeria, which the Super Eagles won 1-0.

Now, the two African football giants will lock horns again for a place in Sunday’s final.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: We Don’t Care About The Moroccan Home Crowd –Awaziem

Ahead of the encounter Ogbu, who has featured in a handful of matches at this year’s AFCON, said though the Moroccans have top players, but the Super Eagles players are not bothered.

“Morocco has good players, they are a fantastic team but at this point I don’t think we want to focus on them,” Ogbu told journalists before the team’s training on Tuesday. “We want to focus on our own team, we will just go there and have fun.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be without their captain Wilfred Ndidi due to suspension.

The former Leicester City star received his second yellow card in the knockout stage in the quarter-final clash with Algeria.

Club Brugge midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, is expected to fill in for the suspended Ndidi.

Onyedika, who came on in the game against Algeria, has two goals in the tournament.

The midfielder got both goals in the 3-1 win against Uganda in the Super Eagles’ final group fixture.

By James Agberebi in Rabat



