    AFCON 2025: We Don’t Care About The Moroccan Home Crowd –Awaziem

    Chidozie Awaziem has said the Super Eagles do not care about the home support the Atlas Lions of Morocco will enjoy in Wednesday’s AFCON 2025 semi-final.

    Hosts Morocco will face the Super Eagles in the second semi-final inside the Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

    The Atlas Lions have enjoyed massive support from the fans in the course of their campaign, as they have won four of their five fixtures.

    On their part, the Super Eagles will ne playing in their third venue having played in Fes and Marrakech.

    Ahead of the big encounter, Awaziem has said the Super Eagles are unfazed about the home crowd.

    “We saw the Moroccan team supporting us against the Algerians, and I know that some will still be supporting us,” Awaziem said at the Super Eagles’ final training on Tuesday.

    “We don’t care about the support, we don’t care about the crowd we just want to focus on ourselves, not get distracted and try to get the job done.”

    The last time the Super Eagles faced an AFCON hosts was Cote d’Ivoire, in the final of the 2023 which they lost 2-1.

    The Super Eagles had beaten the I orisns 1-0 when they met at the group stage.

    By James Agberebi in Rabat


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

