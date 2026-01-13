AFCON 2025: Regragui Anticipates Difficult Super Eagles Test

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui is anticipating a difficult test against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The two teams are unbeaten in the competition, with Nigeria managing five wins from five games.

Morocco have recorded four wins and one draw from five games.

The Super Eagles earned plaudits for their dominant performance in quarter-final win over Tunisia.



Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Brace For ‘12th Man’ Test Against Morocco — Yusuf

” At this stage of the competition, everyone has good players. The feat means nothing to me. We want to make history,”Regragui said at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“ Tomorrow we face Nigeria, who come with a great sense of confidence. We are focused. This will be an important match in history.”

With both teams having played a series of high-intensity matches, physical freshness will be a determining factor.

Regragui is reassuring about the condition of his players, while remaining vigilant regarding the specific characteristics of their opponent.

“ We are in good physical and mental shape. But we are also up against a team in good form. Tomorrow will be another match, another style too,” Regragui added.



