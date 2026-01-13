EXCLUSIVE – AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Not Under Pressure, Morocco Are — Andrew Uwe

Andrew Uwe, a former Nigeria defender, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Atlas Lions of Morocco would be under greater pressure during Wednesday’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The match is slated for the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with the first semi-final confrontation between the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Elephants of Ivory Coast scheduled to hold at the 65,000-capacity Tangier Stadium.

Super Eagles’ Perfect AFCON 2025 Run So Far

The Super Eagles have posted an intimidating 100 per cent performance in the tournament, recording victories in all five of their matches — three group games and two knockout ties — scoring a total of 14 goals and conceding four.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Hosts’ Defence Meets Nigeria’s Firepower

Hosts Morocco have scored nine goals in their five matches ahead of the looming showdown against the three-time champions, Super Eagles, and have conceded just once — a testament to their defensive solidity, in contrast to the Super Eagles’ attacking prowess.

Eagles vs Atlas Lions: Midfield Battle Key — Uwe

The 58-year-old Uwe, who spoke to Completesports.com from his base in Germany, said that like most North African teams, Morocco are attack-minded and anchor their play on midfield fluidity. He stressed that rather than the Super Eagles, it is Morocco who will be under pressure in the high-stakes semi-final encounter.

“As a player, I played against Morocco in the 1984 or 1989 AFCON, or thereabouts,” the former Leventis United and Iwuanyanwu Nationale defensive trojan told Completesports.com.

“Like all North African teams, Morocco play an all-attack-minded brand of football with a fluid midfield. It is in that area they anchor their play to suffocate opponents with ceaseless attacks.

“Once the Super Eagles succeed in disrupting their midfield play and then attack them from the flanks, I strongly believe victory will come Nigeria’s way at the end.”

Super Eagles and Home Pressure: Why Morocco Have More to Lose

Addressing suggestions that the Super Eagles might be under pressure as they face the hosts in front of their home fans, Uwe insisted the opposite is the case.

“Instead, I believe it is the Moroccans who will be under pressure. They are playing in front of their home fans and would want not to disappoint them. This will, no doubt, put them under pressure.

“What I would advise is for the Super Eagles to be wary of Moroccan intimidation and antics aimed at provoking you to lose focus and concentration during the game.

“This is the hallmark of their fans and supporters. If the Super Eagles can keep their shape, focus, concentration and stick to their game plan, victory is possible. Nigerians would have cause to celebrate at the end of the game.”

Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Title Chances — Uwe’s Verdict

Asked about his assessment of the Super Eagles’ performances so far and their chances of winning the tournament, the former Flying Eagles captain said the team have impressed him.

“I must say they have impressed me with their performances in the five games they have played.

“They can only get better and with a bit of improvement, focus and concentration, winning the title will not be an impossibility. I wish them well, I pray for them, and hopefully they won’t disappoint,” Uwe reiterated.

Super Eagles and Nigerian Football: Call for Grassroots Reforms

Meanwhile, Andrew Uwe has argued that Nigeria needs sweeping football reforms with greater emphasis on grassroots development and the revitalisation of the domestic league.

He said grassroots football would once again unearth hidden talents, develop them and integrate them into the national team to ensure strength, quality and balance.

“It hurts to note that Nigeria has lost the ‘fear factor’ in Africa and global football. In the past, our national teams were feared and respected in any tournament. We paraded teams with skill, steel and quality.

“That was when players from the domestic league earned their places in the Super Eagles — in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. We won the AFCON title in 1980 with home-based players.

“We reached the AFCON final in 1984 in Ivory Coast and in 1988 in Morocco with predominantly home-grown players. Even in 2013, Stephen Keshi took a large number of home-based players to win the AFCON in South Africa.

“I’m not against players coming from abroad; they bring huge experience. But players from the home front provide steel and balance.

“I’ve read a lot about grassroots football development in Anambra State under Chikelue Iloenyosi, a former senior national team player and Chairman of the State FA. That’s how it should be. That is the way to go if we must get our football back on track,” Uwe concluded.

By Sab Osuji



