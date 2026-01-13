AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Ghanaian Referee For Super Eagles Vs Morocco

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea will be at the centre when the Super Eagles take on hosts Morocco in the second semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Wednesday’s encounter is slated for the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, Rabat.

Laryea will be assisted by South Africa’s Zakhele Siwela (assistant referee one), and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane (assistant referee two).

Samuel Uwikunda, who is from Rwanda will take up the role of fourth official.

South Africa’s Abongile Tom will head the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, team.

Laryea, who is recognised as one of Africa’s top referees has officiated in multiple AFCON editions, CAF Champions League, and Confederation Cup fixtures, consistently commanding respect for his fairness and ability to manage tense matches.

The 39-year-old was in charge of VAR during the quarter-final encounter between Morocco and Cameroon.

He also officiated the group stage game between Algeria and Burkina Faso.

By Adeboye Amosu



