AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Brace For ‘12th Man’ Test Against Morocco — Yusuf

Former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Tijani Yusuf, has urged the Super Eagles to prepare for the game of their lives when they confront host nation Morocco in the semi-finals of the AFCON 2025 on Wednesday in Rabat, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles Face Hostile Host Advantage In Rabat

“Playing against host countries in any tournament is always difficult, with the home team enjoying some advantages from organisers and officiating. The support of the home fans [the 12th player] is also a factor that the Super Eagles will have to find a way to overcome. It is going to be one hell of a battle,” Dr Yusuf stated.

Super Eagles Warned Against Gimmicks, Officiating Bias

“The Super Eagles should ignore the gimmicks of the Moroccan players and their fans, who might use lasers on our players. Officiating is another big aspect the Eagles must be cautious about. The Moroccans have been highly favoured in this AFCON, and I fear it will not favour Nigeria on Wednesday.”

Super Eagles Backed To Win With Focus And Discipline

He added: “I believe the Eagles will beat Morocco if they play their normal game and are not distracted by fans’ gimmicks and match officials’ intimidation. We are the best team so far, and we know we can beat them, all things being equal. The boys must be focused and cautious to succeed.”

Nigerian Spirit Key To AFCON Glory — Yusuf

Dr Tijani Yusuf, who was Secretary General when the Eagles won the AFCON trophy in 1994 in Tunisia, said the Nigerian spirit that secured success in Tunis would once again see Nigeria overcome the host nation on Wednesday.

Finally, Dr Yusuf tipped the Pharaohs of Egypt to overcome the Teranga Lions of Senegal and set up a final clash with the Super Eagles on Sunday.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



