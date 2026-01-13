AFCON 2025: Why We’ve Been Impressive In Morocco –Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has revealed why the Super Eagles have been impressive at this year’s AFCON after disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

“For me I feel it is the family environment we have created, the brotherhood within the team,” Iwobi said in Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Super Eagles’ semi-final clash with Morocco.

“Everyone cares about how the other feels, we are united and all pushing in the same direction to make sure we succeed on pitch.”

Iwobi said the foundation for the current impressive display were laid at the 2023 AFCON, where the Super Eagles reached the final with a younger squad.

“From the previous AFCON where we performed very well, we were a bit young but you realize now everyone is entering their prime and performing well both at club and the national team.”

Also, he stated that the failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a key factor in the successful in Morocco.

“I feel like everybody has this task ahead that we want to win every game. Obviously we wanted to qualify for the World Cup but it did not happen and we are trying to use that disappointment as a push factor for ourselves and our country.”

By James Agberebi in Rabat

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Rabat



