AFCON 2025: Chelle Laments Ndidi’s Suspension For Morocco Vs Nigeria

Eric Chelle has expressed disappointment that the Super Eagles will be without their captain Wilfred Ndidi, for the semi-final clash with hosts Morocco on Wednesday.

“I’m disappointed for him because he has done so much for the team but we are a group with very good players who I’m confident about. Now, I have to make a decision and I believe everything will be fine.

Asked if the game against Morocco will be his team’s biggest test in the competition, he said:”Every game is a big test for my team because expectation is so big but we are ready for this game.

“In all the games we’ve played in this tournament we tried to play every one of them like the last and we will give everything.

“Now I have to check my players, how they are physically because we played few days ago so we have to rest and after I will judge how my team is and think about the game plan.”



