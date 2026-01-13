Nigeria Vs Morocco: Gusau Quashes Fears Of Manipulative Officiating

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON) has dismissed fears of possible biased officiating when the Super Eagles take on Morocco, reports Completesports.com reports.

The semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will hold in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Gusau spoke against the backdrop of widespread fears among Nigerian ball fans that the match officials could blatantly or surreptitiously work in favour of the host nation.

“I do not have the same fears of the match officials being biased as some people have,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“I believe that the grass is always green and that the playing pitch is level. I do not see a situation in which the match officials will be working against any team’s interest.

“Last summer , we were here in Morocco, for the Women Africa Cup of Nations, and we played the host nation in the Final, even coming from two goals behind to achieve victory.

“There is nothing to fear. This is the highest level of football on the African continent, and the officials know that CAF as well as the whole world is watching, and will not do anything untoward.”

By Adeboye Amosu



