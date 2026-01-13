AFCON 2025: Morocco Head Coach Banks On Home Support To Defeat Super Eagles

Atlas Lions of Morocco Walid Regragui has said he and his players will be banking on home support to overcome Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Wednesday’s AFCON 2025 semi-final.

“Cameroon came with confidence and one of their player (Christian Kofane of Bayer Leverkusen) said the Moroccan fans are like the Dortmund fans he has faced, but it was a big mistake on his part (to compare both fans).

“When you play in Morocco you are facing only Moroccan fans not Dortmund or Madrid fans. This stadium is always different for opponents and you will always feel it when you are in the pitch.

“I hope tomorrow the Moroccan fans will do their best to show the opponent that it’s very different to win in Morocco.”



