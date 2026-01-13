Done Deal: Bundesliga Cub RB Leipzig Sign Flying Eagles Winger

RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Suleiman Sani from Slovakian First Division Club AS Trenčín.

The 19-year-old winger signed a contract until June 30, 2031, and will wear the number 18 jersey.

Managing director of sport Marcel Schäfer expressed delight with winger’s arrival at the club.

“ With Suleman Sani, we have been able to sign a highly talented young winger. He has an exciting profile and all the attributes to take the next steps in his development at RB Leipzig. Suleman primarily plays on the left side, possesses great pace, is difficult to dispossess due to his physicality, and likes to make runs in behind. He also works hard off the ball and displays the right attitude,” Suleiman told the club’s official website.

“Signing Suleman is a move in anticipation of the summer , as the opportunity has now arisen to make his transfer permanent. With him, we will be even more versatile and have greater depth on the wings in the future. We will give Suleman all the time he needs to settle in the Bundesliga and are very much looking forward to our journey together.”

Suleiman is looking forward to making a positive impact at the club.

“ The move to RB Leipzig is a big step for me and makes me very proud. I am particularly impressed by the way the club develops young players, gives them confidence, and provides them with targeted support,”added Suleiman.

“I am looking forward to learning every day in this highly professional environment, developing further, and giving everything for the team. The style of football played here suits me very well. I can hardly wait to make my first appearance in the RB Leipzig jersey.”

The talented winger moved from Nigeria National League, NNL, club Akwa United to Europe in September 2024 and gained valuable early professional experience at AS Trenčín .

In 59 competitive club appearances to date, the right-footed player scored 16 goals and provided seven assists.

By Adeboye Amosu






