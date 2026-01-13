Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Turkish Club Track Bruno Onyemaechi

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor are monitoring Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi.

    Onyemaechi has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    He has made four appearances for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

    Read Also:Flying Eagles Winger Set To Join RB Leipzig

    The 26-year-old has however struggled for regular playing time at Olympiacos this season.

    The left-back has a contract with Olympiacos until June 2028.

    Onyemaechi is valued at €2.5m by Transfermarkt.

    The defender joined Olympiacos from Portuguese club Boavista in January 2025.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement