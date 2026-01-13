Turkish Club Track Bruno Onyemaechi

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor are monitoring Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi.

Onyemaechi has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has made four appearances for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

Read Also:Flying Eagles Winger Set To Join RB Leipzig

The 26-year-old has however struggled for regular playing time at Olympiacos this season.

The left-back has a contract with Olympiacos until June 2028.

Onyemaechi is valued at €2.5m by Transfermarkt.

The defender joined Olympiacos from Portuguese club Boavista in January 2025.



