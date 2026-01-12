Flying Eagles Winger Set To Join RB Leipzig

Flying Eagles winger Sani Suleiman is on the verge sealing a permanent transfer to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

According to transfer expert, Rudy Galletti, Suleiman will undergo medicals at Leipzig this week.

“Full agreement reached between RB Leipzig and AS Trencin for Sani Suleiman for a total fee of €7m. 🤝,” Galletti wrote on X.

“Medicals are already scheduled for this week.”

“Suleiman has given his green light to Leipzig, which beat strong competition to secure the deal.”

The 19-year-old was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

He registered one assist in three appearances for Nigeria at the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



