Super Eagles Striker Demands Termination Of Contract With OGC Nice

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi is seeking to leave French club OGC Nice, Completesports.com reports.

The 26-year-old was assaulted by Nice fans in November 2024 following the club’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient.

Moffi has been on sick leave for six weeks following the incident.

The Nigerian has filed a complaint with the Professional Football League’s legal committee seeking the termination of his contract.

According to French news outlet, L’Equipe his lawyers have validated the request, referencing articles 51 and 265 of the professional football charter.

The PFL is expected to review the case on Thursday.

The possibility of contract termination is being examined, and the situation could also result in further negotiations, including a potential loan exit.

Moffi has a contract with Nice until June 2027.

By Adeboye Amosu




