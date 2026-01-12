AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Train Behind Closed Doors Ahead Morocco Showdown

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will hold their first training session in Rabat tonight behind closed doors, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles,who are expected to arrive Rabat from Fès this afternoon will be based at the Rihab Hotel.

Éric Chelle’s side will train at the Complexe Mohammed VI in Rabat. The session will commence at 6pm local time.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Depart Fes For Rabat Monday Afternoon

The players and their officials returned to Fès from Marrakech on Sunday following their 2-0 quarter-final win over the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The media will have access to the team’s final training session before the semi-final showdown with hosts Morocco on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s encounter will hold at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat. It will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



