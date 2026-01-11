AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Depart Fes For Rabat Monday Afternoon

The Super Eagles will depart Fes for Rabat on Monday afternoon ahead of their semi-final clash with AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco.

This was revealed by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe.

On Sunday the Super Eagles returned to Fes and had a recovery session at 6.15pm inside the Saardienne football complex.

Now the players and officials will now travel to Rabat for the last four clash.

According to Efoghe the team is expected to arrive at Rihab Hotel on or before 3pm

They will hold training session from 6pm at Complexe Mohammed VI T1 0.

Efoghe noted that the session will be closed as the players and coaches want more time to plan for Wednesday’s encounter.

The Super Eagles reached the semi-finals after a dominant 2-0 win against Algeria in Marrakech on Saturday.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring just three minutes into the second half before Akor Adams added the second goal on 57 minutes.

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco



