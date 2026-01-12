Done Deal: Brentford Sign Nigerian-Born Forward From Club Brugge

Brentford have completed the signing of Kaye Furo from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge, reports Completesports.com.

Kaye , who is the son of former Nigeria international, Furo Iyenemi penned a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Bees.

The move is subject to international clearance and work permit.

The 18-year-old made eight appearances for Club Brugge this season across the UEFA Champions League, Pro League and Belgian Cup, contributing one goal and one assist.

Read Also:Done Deal: Rangers Sign Nigerian-Born Midfielder

Head coach Keith Andrews is expecting big things from Kaye.

“Kaye is someone we have tracked for a while that we are really excited about bringing to the club,” Andrews told the club’s official website.

“His attributes are ones that I like and feel we can develop within the environment we have created. I have no doubt he will be a big player for us.”

Eligible for both Belgium and Nigeria, the teenage forward has played for Belgium at every age group from under-15s to under-21s level.

By Adeboye Amosu



