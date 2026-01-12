Close Menu
    Done Deal: Brentford Sign Nigerian-Born Forward From Club Brugge

    Brentford have completed the signing of Kaye Furo from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge, reports Completesports.com.

    Kaye , who is the son of former Nigeria international, Furo Iyenemi penned a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Bees.

    The move is subject to international clearance and work permit.

    The 18-year-old made eight appearances for Club Brugge this season across the UEFA Champions League, Pro League and Belgian Cup, contributing one goal and one assist.

    Head coach Keith Andrews is expecting big things from Kaye.

    “Kaye is someone we have tracked for a while that we are really excited about bringing to the club,” Andrews told the club’s official website.

    “His attributes are ones that I like and feel we can develop within the environment we have created. I have no doubt he will be a big player for us.”

    Eligible for both Belgium and Nigeria, the teenage forward has played for Belgium at every age group from under-15s to under-21s level.

    By Adeboye Amosu


