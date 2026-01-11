Done Deal: Rangers Sign Nigerian-Born Midfielder

Rangers have announced the signing of Nigerian-born midfielder Tochi Chukwuani, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwuani linked up with the Light Blues from Austrian club Sturm Graz on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old becomes the first addition to Danny Röhl’s squad in the January transfer window.

“I’m super excited. Rangers are a huge club and I can’t wait to hear the roar at Ibrox,” Chukwuani told the club’s official website.

“It’s a historic club with a huge fanbase. There are huge expectations, and this is something as a footballer you want to play in front of.

“It gives motivation every weekend to go and give 100 per cent and do what you can to put smiles on people’s faces.”

Röhl added: “We are really excited to bring Tochi to the club.

“He is a player who strengthens our group and offers specific qualities that we believe will enhance our midfield department.

“With experience of European competition and winning titles, as well as his technical and physical attributes, he knows exactly what is required to thrive at a club like Rangers.”



