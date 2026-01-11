Boniface Starts Rehabilitation After Successful knee Surgery

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface has started rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, Completesports.com reports.
The 25-year-old underwent the surgery in Innsbruck, Austria on Saturday.
Boniface will miss the remainder of the campaign as a result of the setback.
The 25-year-old shared a video on the social media showing him working with a physiotherapist.
The forward is on loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen.
He registered only two assists in 11 league appearances for Bremen.