Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Boniface Starts Rehabilitation After Successful knee Surgery

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Nigeria striker Victor Boniface has started rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, Completesports.com reports.

    The 25-year-old underwent the surgery in Innsbruck, Austria on Saturday.

    Boniface will miss the remainder of the campaign as a result of the setback.

    Read Also:Boniface To Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out For Rest Of Season

    The 25-year-old shared a video on the social media showing him working with a physiotherapist.

    The forward is on loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen.

    He registered only two assists in 11 league appearances for Bremen.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement