AFCON 2025: We Didn’t Manage To Put Nigeria Under Pressure –Algeria Defender

Algeria vice captain Aissa Mandi has admitted that the Desert Foxes did not manage to put Nigeria’s Super Eagles under pressure in their quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Speak to journalists after the game, Mandi described the Super Eagles as a strong team.

“We’re disappointed, but we came up against a strong Nigerian team, one that’s reaching its peak and is well-rounded. We didn’t play the way we should have, but these things happen in a quarter-final.

“It’s hard to say what went wrong in the heat of the moment,” Mandi said. “We have to analyze the game and grow from it. We faced a strong team, and we didn’t manage to put them under pressure. It was a deserved victory for them.”

Early in the game there was an appeal for a penalty by the Algerians after the ball hit Semi Ajayi on the hand but it was waved away.

Reacting to the handball incident and the officiating, Mandi said:“I think the penalty that wasn’t given could have changed the game. But we had to keep a cool head regarding the refereeing decisions and stay calm about our football. Nigeria didn’t need help from the referee to compete in this match. They have the quality to do so, but it’s a bit of a shame.”

The Super Eagles will now face hosts Morocco in the final on Wednesday in Rabat.

While the Nigerian team are eyeing a fourth AFCON title, Morocco are in search of a first continental title since 1976.

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco



