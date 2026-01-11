AFCON 2025: Nasri Reacts To Super Eagles’ Dominant Win Against Algeria

Former Arsenal and France star Samir Nasri has praised Nigeria’s Super Eagles following their dominant win against Algeria in AFCON 2025 quarter-finals in Marrakech on Saturday.

Second half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams helped the Super Eagles to a 2-0 win.

Both teams went into the encounter on the back of four straight wins.

But it was the Nigerian team who were the deserved winners having outplayed and out thought their opponent.

The last time both teams clashed in the semi-finals in 2019 the Algerians emerged 2-1 winners courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez stunning free kick.

Commenting on the game on his X handle Nasri, who is of Algerian descent, stated that the Super Eagles were deserved winners.

“Bravo to the Nigerian team, very impressive in terms of physical athleticism and tactical play,” Nasri wrote. “Well deserved based on the content of the match.”

The Super Eagles will now go up against hosts Morocco in the semi-finals in Rabat on Wednesday.

To get to the last four Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0, to record their first ever win against the Indomitable Lions.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi who picked up his second yellow card in the clash with Algeria.

The other semi-final will be between Senegal and Egypt also on Wednesday in Tangier.



