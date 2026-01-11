AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Return To Fès After Win Over Algeria

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are back in Fès following their quarter-final victory over the Desert Foxes of Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Éric Chelle’s side defeated the two-time champions 2-0 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

They got their goals through Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams.

The Super Eagles returned to a familiar territory in Fès where they played all their three group games, and Round of 16 fixture against the Mambas of Mozambique.

The three-time champions will hold a recovery session at the Saardienne football complex, Fez later tonight.

The session will commence at 6.15pm local time.

Nigeria will be up against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



