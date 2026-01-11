‘Looking Like Champions’ — Oliseh Hails Super Eagles’ Performance In Win Over Algeria

Former international Sunday Oliseh has thumbed up Super Eagles’ performance in the win over the Desert Foxes of Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side defeated the North Africans 2-0 in their quarter-final encounter at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

Victor Osimhen opened scoring for the Super Eagles with a superb header two minutes after the break.

The Galatasaray striker teed up Adams Akor for Nigeria’s second 10 minutes later.

Oliseh reacted on the social media after the win.

“Our Super Eagles are looking like AFCON Champions from every angle! Defence, ball possession and match management,” Oliseh wrote on X.

“What a dominant display. Just love the attitude.”

The Super Eagles will face hosts Morocco in the semi-final in Rabat on Wednesda.

By Adeboye Amosu



