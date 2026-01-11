AFCON 2025: Brilliant Performance –Tinubu Hails Super Eagles’ Win Vs Algeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles for their impressive victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Two fantastic goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams were enough to seal the three-time AFCON champion’s spot in the semifinals, where the team is expected to face Morocco.



Reacting after the game, Tinubu, via his official X handle, described their performance as “brilliant” and “inspiring.”



He also stated that the players have the full support of Nigerians as they pursue continental victory.

“Brilliant performance… inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians,” he wrote, with hashtags #Naija4TheWin and #AFCON2025.



Nigeria have been one of the standout teams at the AFCON, combining attacking prowess with excellent defense as they seek their fourth continental title.



Nigeria will meet Morocco in the semi-finals, with the Super Eagles hoping to build on their success and go to the final.



The Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times before, in 1980, 1994, and 2013, and they are hoping for a fourth trophy.



