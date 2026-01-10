Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: I’m So Proud Of My Players –Chelle Reacts To Super Eagles’ Win Vs Algeria

    Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle shut down any talk about bonus row at the presser, insisting that he was fully focused on the game against Algeria.
    Eric Chelle has said he is very proud of his Super Eagles players following their dominant win against Algeria in the AFCON 2025 quarter-final on Saturday.

    Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams were the heroes for the Super Eagles as their second half strikes secured a 2-0 win against the Desert Foxes.

    Osimhen gave the Super Eagles the lead on 47 minutes with a superb header off a cross from Bruno Onyemaechi.

    Just 10 minutes later Adams made it 2-0 as he received a pass from Osimhen, round the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

    Following his impressive display, Osimhen was named Man of the Match.

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Chelle said:”It was a great game, we played well to win this game and I’m so proud of them (Super Eagles players).

    “We work a lot and deserve this victory but this is just one game so if you want to stay ambitious you have to work again because we have a big game in a few days so we will continue to work.”

    Meanwhile, the Super Eagles would continue their quest for a fourth continental title, when they will take on hosts Morocco on Wednesday, January 14.

    The other semi-final will between Senegal and seven-time AFCON title winners Egypt.

    By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

