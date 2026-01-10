Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Ndidi Suspended For Super Eagles’ Semi-Final Vs Morocco

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:1 Comment1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss the team’s semi-final clash with hosts Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

    Ndidi was booked in the 67th minute of Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

    It was the midfielder’s second booking in the knockout round of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Besiktas star was also cautioned in the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 encounter against the Mambas of Mozambique.

    Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika is expected to take Ndidi’s place in the starting line-up against Morocco.

    The last four fixture is slated for Rabat next week Wednesday.

    Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 to earn a berth in the semi-finals.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    1 Comment

    1. Proudly 9ja on

      Ndidi will be sorely missed. Most pipo won’t understand ndidi’s importance until he isn’t there. The fact dat Iwobi has d license to be creative is mainly due to d understanding and partnership he has struck with Ndidi. Ndidi brings calm and balance to d team. His composure on d ball is unquestionable, he may not be as athletic anymore but his presence in dat midfield can’t be understated. Me personally will always play him ahead to Onyedika bcos of d balance and leadership he brings to d team. See how he masterfully controlled and dictated play in d midfiekd with d help of Iwobi and Onyeka (they reminded me of busquet-Xavi-Iniesta). Who in d team will be able to calm VO9 down wen he flares up again. He will be missed for sure. Ndidi dat was once touted as one of d best mudfielders in d EPL can’t be dat bad. I hope Onyedika and Iwobi can create such patnership and power 9ja to victory against Morocco. Ndidi wen u r done with 9ja is wen pipo will recognize ur greatness. As good as Mikel was, nigerians labeled him sideways passer both for club and country. Just my tot

      Reply
