AFCON 2025: Ndidi Suspended For Super Eagles’ Semi-Final Vs Morocco

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss the team’s semi-final clash with hosts Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi was booked in the 67th minute of Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

It was the midfielder’s second booking in the knockout round of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: How Dominant Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Algeria

The Besiktas star was also cautioned in the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 encounter against the Mambas of Mozambique.

Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika is expected to take Ndidi’s place in the starting line-up against Morocco.

The last four fixture is slated for Rabat next week Wednesday.

Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 to earn a berth in the semi-finals.

By Adeboye Amosu



