AFCON 2025: How Dominant Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Algeria

Following Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their quarter-final fixture at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday night. Completessports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players.

Stanley Nwabali 6/10

Not really tested in the game. The Chippa United goalkeeper was booked for time wasting late on.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8/10

Osayi-Samuel put up a solid display in the game. He went off injured late on.

Semi Ajayi 7/10

Proved his class once again. Contributed immensely to the team’s successful outing.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

Unlucky not to get a goal in the game. He also helped the Super Eagles keep a clean sheet for the second consecutive game.

Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

Delivered a superb cross for Victor Osimhen’s first goal. Onyemaechi delivered another sublime performance.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

Protected the defence, and showed his leadership qualities once again. He was booked in the 67th minute, and will miss the semi-final against hosts Morocco.

Frank Onyeka 7/10

The Brentford man lived up to expectations once again. He was replaced by Moses Simon in the 69th minute.

Alex Iwobi 8/10

He had a hand in Nigeria’s two goals scored by Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams. The Fulham star has been one of Nigeria’s top performers in Morocco.

Ademola Lookman 7/10

The winger was more involved in the first half. He however fizzled a bit after the break.

Akor Adams 7/10

Missed a glorious chance in the first half. He however make up for that by scoring Nigeria’s second goal.

Victor Osimhen 8/10

Scored once, and also provided an assist. Osimhen was named Man of the Match.

Substitutes

Moses Simon 5/10

Took the place of Frank Onyeka in the 69th minute. He caused problems for the Algerian defence with his trickery on the ball.

Raphael Onyedika 5/10

Onyedika replaced the injured Wilfred Ndidi with 21 minutes remaining on the clock. He helped protect the defence following his introduction.

Chidozie Awaziem N/A

Came in for Akor Adams with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru N/A

Another late substitute. He replace Ademola Lookman in the 86th minute.

Igoh Ogbu N/A

A late replacement for the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel.



