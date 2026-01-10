Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: How Dominant Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Algeria

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Following Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their quarter-final fixture at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday night. Completessports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players.

    Stanley Nwabali 6/10

    Not really tested in the game. The Chippa United goalkeeper was booked for time wasting late on.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel 8/10

    Osayi-Samuel put up a solid display in the game. He went off injured late on.

    Semi Ajayi 7/10

    Proved his class once again. Contributed immensely to the team’s successful outing.

    Calvin Bassey 7/10

    Unlucky not to get a goal in the game. He also helped the Super Eagles keep a clean sheet for the second consecutive game.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

    Delivered a superb cross for Victor Osimhen’s first goal. Onyemaechi delivered another sublime performance.

    Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

    Protected the defence, and showed his leadership qualities once again. He was booked in the 67th minute, and will miss the semi-final against hosts Morocco.

    Frank Onyeka 7/10

    The Brentford man lived up to expectations once again. He was replaced by Moses Simon in the 69th minute.

    Alex Iwobi 8/10

    He had a hand in Nigeria’s two goals scored by Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams. The Fulham star has been one of Nigeria’s top performers in Morocco.

    Ademola Lookman 7/10

    The winger was more involved in the first half. He however fizzled a bit after the break.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Osimhen Scoops MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Algeria

    Akor Adams 7/10

    Missed a glorious chance in the first half. He however make up for that by scoring Nigeria’s second goal.

    Victor Osimhen 8/10

    Scored once, and also provided an assist. Osimhen was named Man of the Match.

    Substitutes

    Moses Simon 5/10

    Took the place of Frank Onyeka in the 69th minute. He caused problems for the Algerian defence with his trickery on the ball.

    Raphael Onyedika 5/10

    Onyedika replaced the injured Wilfred Ndidi with 21 minutes remaining on the clock. He helped protect the defence following his introduction.

    Chidozie Awaziem N/A

    Came in for Akor Adams with four minutes remaining on the clock.

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru N/A

    Another late substitute. He replace Ademola Lookman in the 86th minute.

    Igoh Ogbu N/A

    A late replacement for the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement