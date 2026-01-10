Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Nigeria Showed Their Qualities Against Us –Algeria Coach, Petkovic

    James Agberebi
    Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic has taken the Desert Warriors to the 2025 AFCON quarterfinals, following first round elimination in the last two tournaments in 2021 and 2023.
    Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic admitted that his team was dazzled by the qualities of Nigeria s Super Eagles in Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash in Marrakech.

    Second half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams secured a 2-0 win for the Super Eagles and a place in the semi-finals.

    Osimhen opened the scoring just two minutes into the second half as he rose to head home Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

    Then in the 57th minute Adams made it 2-0, rounding the keeper before slotting into an empty net.

    Speaking after the defeat Petkovic confessed that the Super Eagles were the better team.

    “Well done to Nigeria, they were better than us,” Petkovic said in his post-match press conference.

    Also Read: AFCON 2025: How Dominant Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Algeria

    “In the first half, we were too scattered. In the second half, it was a little better. Our opponents showed their technical and physical qualities. We weren’t able to play our dribbling game in the first half.”

    On his formation , he stated:”We played with three or four forwards, but the problem was that the balls weren’t getting to us. I didn’t choose to play with three at the back because I needed players up front. I had several ideas, but I chose this one.”

    Up next for the Super Eagles is a big clash with host Morocco in Rabat on January 14.

    To get to the last four the Atlas Lions defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their quarter-final encounter.

    By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

