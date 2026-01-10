AFCON 2025: Osimhen Scoops MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Algeria

Victor Osimhen won the Man of the Match award following Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in their quarter-final encounter at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen netted once in the game, and also registered an assist.

The Galatasaray striker scored the curtain raiser for Éric Chelle’s side in the 47th minute.

The 27-year-old then teed up Sevilla’s Akor Adams for Nigeria’s second 10 minutes later.

Osimhen has now registered four goals , and two assists for Nigeria at the AFCON 2025 finals.

The forward is also now second on the top scorer’s chart behind Brahim Diaz of Morocco, who has scored five goals.

The Super Eagles will take on hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat next week Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



