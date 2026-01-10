AFCON 2025: Adepoju Lauds Chelle’s Masterclass Tactics In Eagles Win Vs Algeria

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has praised the Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, for his masterclass tactics against Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Victor Osimhen got the breakthrough in the 47th minute with a powerful header. Ten minutes later, the striker turned provider, setting up Akor Adams to double the lead and seal Nigeria’s place in the semifinals.



It was a dominant display from the Super Eagles, who will now face Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Rabat.

Reacting after the game, Adepoju, who was a guest in Afrosports’ 2025 AFCON Coverage, lauded Chelle’s tactical formation against Algeria.



“I want to commend Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle with the tactics he has implemented in the team at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“Before the tournament, Nigeria was known to set up in 4-3-3 during the qualifiers for the World Cup. However, since the beginning of the tournament, he has deployed a 4-4-2 formation, allowing Ademola Lookman and even Alex Iwobi to play with so much confidence.



