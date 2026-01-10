AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Outclass Algeria, Set Up Semi-Finals Clash With Morocco

The Super Eagles are through to the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a dominant display saw Nigeria edge Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday at Stade de Marrakech.



The Super Eagles set the ball rolling with a quick free-kick that was awarded to the team, only to be headed away by Semi Ajayi in the 2nd minute of the game.



In the 6th minute, Nigeria had a positive chance to break the deadlock from a corner kick, but Osimhen’s header failed to threaten the Algerian goalkeeper.





A few minutes later, Frank Onyeka’s shot from Onyemaechi’s cross was blocked by the Algerian defender. The Eagles’ high pressing game forced the Algerians to play from their own half.

Ademola Lookman had Nigeria’s first shot on target in the 23rd minute, which was calmly saved by the Algerian goalkeeper, Luca Zidane.



In the 29th minute, the Super Eagles thought they had taken the lead after Calvin Bassey’s tap-in from a cross from Lookman was cleared off the line by Ramy Bensebaini.



Akor Adams should have given the Super Eagles the lead in the 36th minute when he was played through by Alex Iwobi, only for the Sevilla striker to hit his shot way wide from the goalpost.



The Super Eagles commenced the second half the way they started the first half, as Victor Osimhen headed into the back of the net to give Nigeria the opening goal in the 47th minute. Credit to Onyemaechi for that perfect cross that was well-connected by the Galatasaray striker for his fourth goal in the ongoing tournament.

Osimhen almost doubled his goal tally, but his header failed to beat Zidane from the far post. A few minutes later, a beautiful split pass found Osimhen, who was selfless enough to pass to Adams, who calmly dribbled the Algerian goalkeeper to score Nigeria’s second goal in the 57th minute.



The Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was more like a spectator, as he was hardly tested by the Algerians. However, in the 80th minute, the North Africans had their first shot on goal through Mohamed El Amine Amoura, which went way wide of the goalpost.



Akor almost put the game beyond the reach of the Algerians in the 83rd minute when his shot hit the goalpost to deny the Sevilla striker his second goal of the game.



All efforts from the Algerians to score a consolation goal proved abortive as the Super Eagles sealed a semi-finals berth.

MATCH STATISTICS

Nigeria 2-0 Algeria



GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA

Victor Osimhen

(47 min)

Akor Adams

(57 mins)

GOAL SCORER: ALGERIA

Nill



LINE-UP: NIGERIA

Stanley Nwabali

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Bruno Onyemaechi

Wilfred Ndidi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Ademola Lookman

Akor Adams

Victor Osimhen



SUBSTITUTES

Moses Simon

(Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, 69 min)

Moses Simon

(Wilfred Ndid, 69 min)

Chidoziem Awaziem

(Akor Adams 86 mins)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

(Ademola Lookman, 86 mins)

Ighor Ogbu

(Bright Osayi-Samuel, 95 mins)



HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle



LINE-UP: ALGERIA

Aissa Mandi

Ramiz Zerrouki

Riyad Mahrez



Hichem Boudaoui

Rayan Ait Nouri

Farès Chaïbi

Mohamed El Amine Amoura

Ramy Bensebaini

Ibrahim Maza

Luca Zidane

Rafik Belghali

SUBSTITUTES

Baghdad Bounedjah

(Ramiz Zerrouki, 60 min)

Ramiz Zerrouki

(Riyad Mahrez, 60‎ min)

Adil Boulbina

(Ibrahim Maza, 60 min)

HEAD COACH: Vladimir Petkovic

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



