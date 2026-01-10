AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Not Lose Concentration Against Algeria –Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has warned the Super Eagles not to lose concentration ahead of today’s quarter-finals clash against Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that both teams will be fighting for a spot in the semi-finals.



Progressing beyond the quarter-finals has rarely been an issue for Nigeria, who have reached at least the semi-finals in 15 of their previous 20 AFCON participation, including the last edition, where they finished runners-up.



Looking to make amends for that near miss and the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, lifting the continental crown would go a long way for the Super Eagles, who have gone about that ambition in impressive fashion so far.

Speaking with TribalFootball, the 1994 AFCON winner, who stated that there are no favourite between these two sides, said that the Super Eagles exhibit 100% total concentration if they are to overcome Algeria.



“Nigeria has done well, and looking at it, I don’t think there’s any favourite at this moment. Algeria is a very, very good team, and they are playing very well, too.



“So, I just want the Super Eagles to continue playing the way they’ve been playing and not losing their composure, but making use of their opportunities to score goals any time they have because Algeria is not going to be an easy task in the quarter final definitely.



“I don’t want to say that Nigeria is my favourite because Algeria is a big team too, the Super Eagles have to take it gradually and step by step and not lose concentration throughout the game.”



