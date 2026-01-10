Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Why We’ll Be Happy To Face Algeria In Semi-final –Morocco Coach, Regragui

    Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has said they will be happy to face their fellow North Africans Algeria, in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Atlas Lions booked their place in the last four after defeating Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

    The victory means Morocco will now face the winner of Saturday’s quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

    “If it’s Algeria we’ll have to face in the semi-final it will be a true historic derby between two brothers, it would be beautiful for football,” Regragui was quoted by Algeria Football Media, after Morocco’s win against Cameroon.

    “If it’s them we’ll be very happy because it will be a great celebration.”

    The last time Morocco and Algeria clashed at the AFCON was in the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

    A stoppage time equaliser by Morocco forced the game into extra-time which the Atlas Lions eventually won 3-1.

    Also, Morocco have recorded more wins against Algeria in their head-to-head meetings, recording 17 victories and have lost eight times to their neighbours, with 12 games ending in draws.

    Meanwhile, Algeria would hope to make it back-to-back wins against the Super Eagles at the AFCON.

    Their last encounter at the tournament was in 2019 in Egypt which Algeria won 2-1 courtesy a free kick by Riyad Mahrez.

    By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco


