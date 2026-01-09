AFCON 2025: We’re Not Focusing Only On Osimhen And Lookman –Algeria Midfielder, Zerrouki

Desert Foxes of Algeria midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki has said they will not be focusing only on Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman alone because the Super Eagles have other quality players.

Osimhen and Lookman have each scored three goals in this year’s tournament in Morocco.

Apart from getting on the score sheet they have also provided assists with Lookman bagging four and Osimhen one.

Aside the duo, the Super Eagles have shown that other players can get among the goals with Raphael Onyedika netting two goals and Akor Adams and Wilfred Ndidi on a goal each.

“It’s not only the two of them, all the Nigerian players have their quality, they are a very good team and we are going to prepare ourselves to face them and like I said it’s going to be a big game,” Zerrouki told journalists before Algeria’s training on Friday.

On if they are under pressure going into the clash with the Super Eagles who, just like Algeria, have won all their matches, Zerrouki stated:”Pressure is always a thing in a tournament when you have teams who performed well and they face each other and one has to go out.

“For us we are going to do everything and see how it goes.”

To get to the last eight, Algeria pipped DR Congo 1-0 after extra-time while the Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique 4-0.

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco



