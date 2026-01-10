Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nottingham Forest Interested In Dele-Bashiru

    Nottingham Forest are interested in Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reports Completesports.com.

    The Premier League club have made enquiry for the Nigeria international, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

    Dele-Bashiru is valued at around €15 million plus bonuses by Lazio.

    That fund could allow the Biancloesti inject fresh legs in their squad.

    Lazio would be waiting for Forest to formalise their interest with a concrete offer after they make initial contact for the player.

    Sean Dyche’s side could push for a loan with an option or obligation to buy rather than an outright purchase due to financial fair play considerations.

    Dele-Bashiru is currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

    The 24-year-old joined Lazio from Turkish Super Lig club Hataypsor in 2024.

