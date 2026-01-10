AFCON 2025: We Have The Quality To Beat Super Eagles — Algeria Coach Petković

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petković insists the Desert Foxes have what it takes to overcome the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The North Africans will take on Éric Chelle’s side in a quarter-final fixture at the Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday (today).

The two teams have an hundred percent record in the competition so far, with Nigeria having the best attack.

The Super Eagles have scored 12 goals, and conceded four times.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Alex Iwobi have all impressed in Morocco.

Despite Nigeria’s attacking prowess, Petković believed his side will carry the day.

“The most important thing is the state of mind. It all starts from there, and from that point of view, we are irreproachable. We have the reliability and the quality,” Petković told reporters in Marrakech.

“Tomorrow, we need to be just as good defensively as offensively. That will be paramount. All the details will matter against Nigeria. Nothing should be left to chance. We have the quality. We believe in ourselves and we just have to play a big game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



