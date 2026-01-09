‘Happy To Be Back’ — Sadiq Thrilled To Rejoin Valencia

Umar Sadiq has expressed his delight after completing a permanent transfer to LaLiga club Valencia, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq is returning to familiar territory following his successful loan stint with Valencia in the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old scored six goals in 19 league appearances during the period.

The Nigeria international is eager to begin his second spell as a Valencia player.

“I’m very excited and happy. I’ve been waiting since last summer and finally, I’m here. I’m the happiest guy in the world. I wanted to come back here, I did everything I could,” Sadiq told the club’s official website.

“The club also made every effort possible. I’m very happy to be back. Valencia CF is one of the biggest clubs in Spain and you can see it in the culture and the people: they never abandon the club.”

Return To Valencia

Sadiq revealed the reason behind his decision to return to Valencia.

“One of the things that made me come back is ambition. Last season I saw how much the fans wanted results and that made me bring out the best in myself,” added Sadiq.

“Although I came for half a season, I knew this was the best place to be and be able to show what I can do.”

By Adeboye Amosu



