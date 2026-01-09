Done Deal: Sadiq Joins Valencia On Permanent Transfer

Umar Sadiq has completed a permanent transfer to Valencia from Real Sociedad, reports Completesports.com.

The former Almeria star signed a contract with Valencia until June 2028.

Sadiq is making a return to the Mestalla after spending the second half of last season on loan at the club.

The 28-year-old netted six goals in 19 appearances for Los Ches.

The fowards physical prowess, his command of the aerial game and his ability to create danger both on long balls and in combination plays, along with his charisma, earned him the affection of the Valencia fans.

The Nigeria international received the Best Goal award for the month of March for his backheel goal against CA Osasuna.

Sadiq made five league appearances for Real Sociedad this season before making the switch.

He joined the Whites and Blues from

Almería in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



