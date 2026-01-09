Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Moves To MLS Club Colorado Rapids

Major League Soccer, MLS, club Colorado Rapids have announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Hamzat Ojediran.

Ojediran joined Colorado Rapids from Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens.

The former Golden Eaglets star signed a three-year contract with the options of another two.

The 22-year-old will occupy an international roster spot and will join the team upon the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

“We’re excited to bring a player of Hamzat’s caliber into our group,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith.

“He brings outstanding physical presence, defensive discipline and explosiveness to our midfield. He’s an ideal fit for Matt’s system and is motivated and hungry to continue his own development and contribute to our success.”

Head coach Matt Wells is also expecting big things from Ojediran.

“Hamzat is a brilliant addition to the squad,” said Wells.

“He has the elite mentality, technical ability and physicality we need in order to compete at the highest level.

“He brings excellent experience of European football and his identity of breaking up play and stopping opposition counter-attacks will help us impose our dominant style. Throughout our discussions, it was clear he had a winning mentality and we believe he’ll be a great fit.”

Ojediran spent two seasons with Lens, scoring just once in 17 appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



